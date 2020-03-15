‘28,000 added to workforce of health dept’

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached Attock District Headquarters Hospital on a surprise visit on Saturday.

The minister visited the emergency, outdoor and different other wards of the hospital and checked cleanliness, availability of medicines and the presence of staff at the hospital. The medical superintendant of the hospital gave briefing to the minister. The minister gave directions to the MS for improvement in service delivery.

The minister also visited the site of the Mother and Child Hospital in Attock and reviewed the preparations. The government is building a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Attock to improve services for mothers and children, she stated.

“Our government has laid special emphasis on human resource and the department is working with around 50 per cent of its sanctioned workforce,” she said. Around 28,000 employees have been added to the workforce of the department through the Punjab Public Service Commission. Doctors are now available at almost all basic health units. Around 5 million Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed in Punjab.

We are now providing the Sehat Insaf Cards to government employees as well,” the minister said.

Public and private hospitals have been put on panel of the Sehat Insaf Cards programme, the minister said. The scheme is being further scaled up to more private hospitals to facilitate patients,” said Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Chehlum

Quran will be recited at the residence of Muazzam Khalil House No: 20 Street 137, near Noor Masjid, Nisbet Road, Lahore, on Sunday (today) after Asr prayers to observe the Chehlum of his younger brother Asif Khalil, who died on January 29.