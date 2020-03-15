PMA praises govt steps against virus; calls for more ventilators

LAHORE : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) appreciates the federal government for taking the decision of putting ban on public gatherings throughout the country. Under the decision the PSL will be played without spectators in stadium, said PMA Central Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad.

He said that PMA appreciated closing of schools, cinemas and marriage halls, because the best strategy to fight against coronavirus was to stop spreading it. The virus has reached more than 145 countries. The developing countries are seeing more deaths due to the virus. Although it is a serious problem, the people in the country need not to panic because Pakistani government is taking right steps for prevention of coronavirus, the PMA office-bearer said.

The Sindh government has performed very well regarding the steps taken to stop spread of coronavirus. It already closed the educational institution till May 31, 2020. It is establishing quarantine and isolation facilities in Interior Sindh in every district.

“PMA believes that life is important than all kind of celebrations or other gatherings. Your safety is important than anything else; you can arrange and attend gatherings in future.

The people who have booked marriage halls should get their money back,” he said.

The PMA requested all the societies of different medical specialties to postpone their meetings, seminars and conferences.

“We suggest government to strengthen the screening process at all the airports and other entry points of the country. The quarantine facility established at Taftan should be expanded and other required facilities should also be improved,” Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said.

The government should increase the isolation facilities. “The number of ventilators should be increased as we already have shortage of ventilators,” he said.

It has been observed that some labs are privately doing coronavirus test. It is a sensitive test so the labs should get NOC from the government for conducting the test. Government should ban the test without NOC, he stated.

Any person suffering from cold or flu should not himself go for test instead visit qualified doctor and act upon his/her advice. He asked the people to not pay attention to the confusing advice on the social media; only follow the government’s advice through the national press and the media. People are requested to play their due role in stopping spreading of the virus and this can be done by adopting preventive measure only, he added.

He appeal to all Pakistani to follow the following preventive measure to prevent spread of coronavirus: “Do not shake hand and hug nowadays; avoid crowds, large gatherings and get-together; People should wash their hands with soap properly after regular intervals; Try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; Mask is not required for everyone; The persons having flu-like symptoms should stay at home and should wear mask to protect others; use tissue papers to clean your nose and dispose it of properly. You can also use your arm rather than hands for covering your cough and sneeze; avoid sneezing and coughing openly; do not share your paraphernalia like glass, plate, cup, towel, mobile, pen etc with others; healthy person should keep himself three feet (1meter) away from the person coughing or sneezing; People should not themselves insist for coronavirus test; get your advice and treatment only from qualified doctors if you feel respiratory distress; do not get into panic; antibiotic should not be used in any viral disease; and do not involve in self-medication practice.”