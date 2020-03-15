Govt following in past govts’ footsteps, says Liaquat Baloch

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said the unbridled inflation has become the biggest issue of the country as the masses are starving and are unable to make both ends meet in the prevailing circumstances.

In a statement from Mansoora on Saturday, he said the PTI government proved itself the agent of the status quo and it was following the footsteps of the previous governments of PML-N, PPP and Pervez Musharraf. The country, he added, could be pulled out of the crises by introducing interest-free economy, strengthening agriculture sector and decreasing the prices of oil, gas, electricity and essential food items.

He said closing down the educational institutions and sports activities were not solution to the problem of coronavirus issue.

Baloch appealed to the different Afghan forces to forget their mutual difference and sit on table for the sake of the people of the country.

Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Rashid Naseem said the coronavirus was the sign of wrath of Allah Almighty, and the only way possible to get rid of it was that people sought forgiveness and mercy from Allah Almighty.

He said those who considered themselves superpowers were helpless before the virus.