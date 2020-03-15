Farewell

LAHORE : Prof Dr Agha Shabbir Ali, professor of paediatrics, at Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital retired after completing his term.

During a ceremony, the PGMI principal and faculty members paid rich tributes to Prof Agha Shabbir Ali’ meritorious services.

PGMI and Amir Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar praised the services rendered by Professor Agha Shabbir Ali.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali also addressed the occasion. He said that the field of medical was for purely servicing the humanity. He expressed his thanks for organising the event in his honour.