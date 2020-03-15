Hostels evacuated over virus threat

LAHORE : Following the government’s instructions to close down education institutions to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus, the universities and colleges in the provincial metropolis started getting hostels vacated on Saturday.

The boarding students at Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and many other institutions started getting the hostels vacated on Saturday morning. A PU spokesperson said only international students, around 100 in total, would stay back.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed at the educational institutions whether teaching and non-teaching staff would observe the break like the students or not. The PU spokesperson said the university was closed only for students.

According to the federal government's decision, all schools, colleges and universities would remain closed throughout the country till April 5, 2020.