CM Usman Buzdar hands over his helicopter to health dept to deal with virus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has handed over his helicopter to the Health Department to deal with the coronavirus.

The Health Department can use the chief minister’s helicopter to deal with coronavirus-related issues. Medicine, equipment and medical kits could be transported at the earliest through the helicopter for providing medical assistance.

The helicopter could also be used for shifting the patients. Usman Buzdar said that it would be possible to shift patients at the earliest by the helicopter to hospitals for treatment and the helicopter would facilitate medical activities. “Nothing is important than the health of people. The government will not show any laxity in the advance precautionary measures to deal with coronavirus. The helicopter is the trust of the people of Punjab and will be used for providing relief to them,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said that special hospitals had already been established by the Punjab government for the virus in Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan. Resources have already given to the Health Department, he added.

precautionary measures: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that adopting precautionary measures is the only effective way to cope with the coronavirus.

The Punjab government has taken effective and timely measures to deal with the virus. The decision of closure of educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas has been taken in the public interest, he said and appealed to the people to support the government’s initiatives to cope with the pandemic. He advised people to adopt precautionary measures as part of their daily life by following the principle of prevention.

Government initiatives will yield positive results for dealing with the issue through public cooperation. He said that every sector would have to play its due role in the eradication of the disease.

The government will continue taking steps in the future as well for protecting the people, the chief minister added.

remission: The Punjab government has taken another major step with regard to prevention from the coronavirus as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a two-month remission in prisoners’ sentences. It would help release of hundreds of prisoners. Usman Buzdar vowed that he would take every possible step to deal with the coronavirus.

Consumers’ Rights: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in his message on World Consumers’ Rights Day, has said that safeguarding the rights of consumers is the basic responsibility of the government. He said that protecting the consumers’ rights was the top priority of the PTI government.

The Punjab government is taking all-out measures for safeguarding the rights of consumers. He said that consumers would get their genuine rights in new Pakistan. The Consumers Protection Act has been enforced throughout the province and thousands of consumers are getting benefits from it. Consumer courts have been constituted under the Consumer Protection Act. Consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties, the chief minister concluded.

Condolences: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sorrow over the sad demise of the renowned economist, intellectual and former federal minister Dr. Mubashir Hasan.

In a message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage and strength to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.