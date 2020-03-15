Jordan closes mosques over coronavirus

AMMAN: Jordan said on Saturday it would halt flights, close its land borders and shut down schools, places of worship and public gatherings to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz told official news agency Petra that “all flights into and out of the kingdom will be suspended from Tuesday until further notice”.

He said exceptions would be made for cargo flights and those carrying diplomats and staff of international organisations, providing they follow health ministry guidelines -- including a two-week quarantine.

“All land and sea crossings and airports are closed except for cargo,” he added, saying Jordanians in neighbouring countries who needed to return could do so but would also face quarantine.