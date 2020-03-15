Hong Kong ‘Umbrella’ movement leader freed from prison

HONG KONG: Hong Kong democracy activist Chan Kin-man walked free from prison on Saturday saying he had no regrets for his leading role in the 2014 “Umbrella” civil disobedience movement and that sacrifice was needed to achieve universal suffrage.

“Life in prison was difficult, but I have no regret at all... as this is a necessary price to pay for fighting for democracy,” Chan said, chanting “I want universal suffrage” with dozens of supporters.

“I think after the last few months, Hong Kong people understand more why we had to use civil disobedience to fight for freedom.”