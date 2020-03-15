Scandal-hit French skating elects president in chaotic vote

PARIS: Former ice dance champion Nathalie Pechalat was elected president of the scandal-hit French ice sports federation (FFSG) on Saturday in a chaotic vote in Paris.

All three of Pechalat’s rivals had requested a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of them, skating club official Damien Boyer-Gibaud, and former bobsledder Michelangelo Marie-Calixte, had officially withdrawn before the vote. Former speed skater Gilles Jouanny remained on the ballot, although he told AFP he had phoned to have his name removed. He said he could not travel because of a case of coronavirus in the building where he lives.