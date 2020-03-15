Fernandes says Man United revival not just down to him

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes says his stellar form since he arrived at Manchester United in January is not the only reason why the club’s fortunes have improved on the pitch.

After an inconsistent first half of the season, United are unbeaten in the nine games Fernandes has featured in since his £47 million ($58 million) move from Sporting Lisbon.

In the Premier League, United are unbeaten in five games and up to fifth place, firmly in the battle for Champions League places.

The midfielder has scored three goals and made four assists.

“I see the same team from one month ago,” the Portugal international told Sky Sports. “I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.

“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.”

Fernandes shone in last week’s derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford and got involved in a spat with opposition manager Pep Guardiola late in the game.

The pair exchanged words and Fernandes then put a finger to his lips.

Asked about the incident, Fernandes said: “I think it’s about respect. Now, when I’m outside of the pitch and calm, I don’t do this again if I’m on the pitch now but in that moment, the words he tells make me mad and I’m a little bit nervous and this is the kind of player I am.”