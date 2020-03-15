Franchises, seeking to avoid travel cost, want PSL to be completed in Karachi

KARACHI: The PSL franchises have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the remaining matches of Lahore-leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 to Karachi.

A web portal said that some of the franchises wanted to save their travel expenses. They have said that as matches were being held without spectators, the venue did not matter.

The Board has already rescheduled the PSL with the final to be held at Lahore on March 18 which has reduced the length of the event.

The Board has also replaced play-offs with the semi-finals, thus reducing the six-team event to 33 matches from 34.