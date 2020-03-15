‘Pakistan need pinch hitters for T20 World Cup’

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team lacks players with the ability of pinch hitting which is essential in T20 cricket. The country is also struggling to find a big-hitting all-rounder like Abdul Razzaq, who played for Pakistan from 1996 to 2013.

Lahore-born 40-year-old Razzaq won several matches single-handedly for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket not only with his bowling but also with his impeccable batting. He was a master of big strokes.

Razzaq says if he gets a coaching chance he can produce pinch-hitters which will help the country in international circuit, particularly in the ICC T20 World Cup to be held later this year in Australia.

“If I get an opportunity from the PCB then I am ready to take it,” Razzaq told reporters here at the National Stadium. “The plus point of having an all-rounder as a coach is that he can coach both bowlers and batsmen,” he said.

“Darren Sammy has also said that he learnt cricket while watching me (Abdul Razzaq). If he can learn through watching my game then if I coach players then I hope good results will come,” Razzaq said.