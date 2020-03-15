Karachi edge Islamabad to confirm spot in semis

KARACHI: Karachi Kings blasted their way into the semi-finals when they put former two-time champions and truncated Islamabad United out of the event with a four-wicket win in their crucial game of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 here at National Stadium on Saturday.

Kings achieved the 137-run target in 19.2 overs after losing six wickets with four balls to spare. This was the fifth win for Kings and they moved to 11 points with a game against holders Quetta Gladiators yet in hand which will be held at the same venue on Sunday (today). Islamabad United, whose many players had left the country for fear of coronavirus spread, finished their journey with just seven points.

Multan Sultans had already made it to the semi-finals which will be held on March 17. Two pre-finals spots are still up for grabs with Gladiators, Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi fighting.

Chasing a tricky target, Kings had a fiery start. Their left-hander Sharjeel Khan hit two sixes in the first over from Mohammad Musa and hammered spinner Zafar Gohar for two sixes in the second over to provide a stunning start to the hosts. Young paceman Akif Javed, who seemed wayward, eventually trapped Sharjeel leg-before off the last delivery of the fifth over. Sharjeel smacked four sixes and three fours in his 14-ball 37. His first-wicket stand with Babar Azam produced 60 runs.

After the fall of Sharjeel, Shadab brought in Musa again and that worked as he got rid of Babar, who played on to the stumps a delivery that pitched in the line of off stump. Babar smashed three fours in his 20-ball 18.

Leggie Shadab then bowled South African Cameron Delport who consumed 24 balls for his 11 runs. Shadab in his next over had out-of-form Iftikhar Ahmed (1) before Zafar sent Imad Wasim back to keep Islamabad in the hunt. Imad struck one six and two fours in his 34-ball 26.

Stumper Chadwick Walton then hit 11-ball 16 with one six and one four before he was removed by Ruman Raees, caught by Hussain Talat. The decision was confirmed through a referral after the field umpire had declared the batsman out.

Umaid Asif then showed some glimpse of his batting ability as he scored six-ball 13 not out to take his side home safely. In the last over from Rumman Raees Kings needed five to win. Jordan (6*) took a single off the first ball and Umaid hit a four off the next to bring in a fine win. Umaid smacked one six and one four. Shadab was the pick of the bowlers with 2-28.

After being invited to bat, Islamabad United had a solid start as openers Rizwan Hussain and young England first-class cricketer Philip Salt seemed in solid touch. However, their partnership did not last long as Umaid Asif provided the early breakhthrough to Kings when he got rid of Rizwan. It was a short-pitched delivery, the left-handed Rizwan went for a pull and top-edged to keeper Chadwick Walton. Rizwan hit two fours from 14 balls. The first-wicket stand produced 35 off 29 balls. Hussain Talat joined Salt but skipper Imad sent Salt back, held by Chris Jordan at mid-on after he had hit three fours and one six in his 19-ball 25. Islamabad were 59-2 in 7.1 overs.

Arshad Iqbal then added to Islamabad’s misery by taking the prized wicket of skipper Shadab who was caught in the deep by Iftikhar Ahmed after he had hit one four in his 14-ball 12. Hussain Talat was the next man to get out when he skied a ball from off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed with Delport taking an easy catch. Hussain hammered four fours in his 30-ball 37.

Islamabad kept losing wickets as Chris Jordan removed Asif Ali (2) to reduce the visitors to 100-5 in the 15th over. South African Colin Ingram got run out with a 15-ball 14, striking one four.

Zafar Gohar (13*) and Faheem Ashraf (12*) took their side to a respectable total of 136-6. Zafar hit one four from ten balls.

Umaid (1-14 in 2), Jordan (1-28 in 4), Imad (1-23 in 3), Arshad (1-13 in 2) and Iftikhar (1-12 in 3) got one wicket each.

Sharjeel Khan was adjudged the man of the match.

Score Board

Karachi Kings won toss

Islamabad United

Rizwan Hussain c Walton b Umaid 17

PD Salt c Jordan b Imad 25

Hussain Talat c Delport b Iftikhar 37

*Shadab Khan c Iftikhar b Arshad 12

CA Ingram run out 14

Asif Ali c Usama b Jordan 2

Faheem Ashraf not out 12

Zafar Gohar not out 13

Extras (nb 1, w 3) 4

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 136

Did not bat: Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Akif Javed

Fall: 1-35, 2-59, 3-79, 4-97, 5-100, 6-116

Bowling: Amir 4-0-28-0, Umaid 2-0-14-1, Jordan 4-0-28-1, Imad 3-0-23-1, Usama 2-0-18-0, Arshad 2-0-13-1, Iftikhar 3-0-12-1

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan lbw b Akif 37

Babar Azam b Musa 19

CS Delport b Shadab 11

*Imad Wasim c Salt b Zafar 26

Iftikhar Ahmed c Asif b Shadab 1

CAK Walton c Hussain b Rumman 11

CJ Jordan not out 6

Umaid Asif not out 13

Extras (b 2, lb 5, w 6) 13

Total (6 wickets, 19.2 overs) 137

Yet to bat: Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Fall: 1-60, 2-60, 3-90, 4-104, 5-106, 6-118

Bowling: Musa 4-1-24-1, Zafar 4-0-20-1, Akif 3-0-20-1, Rumman 3.2-0-31-1, Faheem 1-0-7-0, Shadab 4-0-28-2

Result: Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Sharjeel Khan (KK)

Umpire: Michael Gough (England). TV Umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan)