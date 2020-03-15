JI demands dues of retired PSM employees be paid

The government should ensure that all the six thousand retired employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) are paid their dues.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Emir Liaquat Baloch said this on Friday as he addressed a gathering of retired employees of the PSM, arranged by the JI Malir district chapter in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

According to a statement issued by the JI, Baloch said the delay in payment of dues to the retired PSM employees was unlawful. He vowed that his party would voice concern against this injustice in Parliament.

JI District Malir Emir Muhammad Islam said the consultative council of the party would struggle for the rights of the retired employees under its new ‘Reform’ platform.

The consultative council suggested that the government start making monthly payments of Rs30,000 to every retired employee and this amount should not be deducted from the retirement sum.

The council also demanded that jobs be offered to family members of the retired and deceased employees.

Mohsin Ali Khan, Adil Khan, Sajan Ali, Mufkhar Ali and Khalil-ur-Rehman also addressed the event. They also announced that some retired employees were willing to voluntarily render technical services to serve the PSM.