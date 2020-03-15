CITY PULSE: Rhyme of Life

The ArtOne62 Gallery is hosting Shafique Farooqi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rhyme of Life’ from March 17 to March 21. Call 0348-8312508 for more information.

Love Songs

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Songs’ until March 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

1X1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an annual showcase of works by 52 contemporary artists from across Pakistan titled ‘1X1’ until March 16. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Romantic Oriental Beauties

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Hajra Mansur’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Romantic Oriental Beauties’ until March 15. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Epic Mughals

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Epic Mughals’until March 17. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Life of Strays

T2F is hosting Rahat Niazi and Ali Khurshid’s art exhibition titled ‘Life of Strays’ until March 19 at its Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.