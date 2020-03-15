PSMA raises concern over closure of schools

The Private Schools Management Association (PSMA) has raised concern over the closure of educational institutes.

The association in its meeting on Saturday said the provincial government made the decision of keeping all educational institutes closed without any consultation with stakeholders, according to a press statement issued.

“In the recent steering committee meeting held on March 11, around a third of all stakeholders were of the view that closure of schools is unnecessary because till the end of March the weather will change the situation,” said PSMA Chairman Sharaf Uz Zaman, adding that the government on March 12 decided to close all educational institutes for more than two months. The decision was completely against the interest of private schools’ employees and the government did not make arrangements for the wellbeing of private school teachers and owners. The sudden changes would certainly distract the ongoing and the next academic year. He demanded of the government to review the decision.