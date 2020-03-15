All public gatherings banned in Sindh to fight coronavirus pandemic

The Sindh government on Saturday imposed a ban on academic, social and cultural activities as a measure to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

A notification issued by the Sindh government read that the government wanted the ban on all sorts of congregations and ceremonies to be observed in letter and spirit.

“All educational institutions i.e. schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutions, universities (both public and private), coaching centres, and madaris shall remain closed till 31st of May, 2020,” the notification read.

It added that all the examinations being conducted or to be held shall be rescheduled accordingly. Similarly all marriage halls, banquet halls, marquees and cinemas shall remain closed with immediate effect till the decision is reviewed after three weeks.

“All religious and social congregations and ceremonies shall remain restricted till further orders. All gathering at shrines shall remain suspended for the next 3 weeks. Meetings with prisoners shall remain restricted till further orders. Any other public gathering of any type shall remain postponed till further orders. PSL matches will be played without crowds. All hospitals should restrict visitors and curtail visiting hours,” the notification read.

The government also specified that all the functions and gatherings at clubs, hotels, halls and auditoriums have also to be cancelled or postponed with immediate effect. The government would review the ban on functions after three weeks.

The notification asked all the relevant departments to issue detailed instructions and guidelines for the effective implementation of the ban. In case of violation, strict legal action shall be taken against the violators. “People should also be advised to restrict their movement and social activities, and observe social distancing as far as possible,” the notification read.

Food’s availability

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that though the health situation in the province was still in complete control and there was no need to panic, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as a precaution has ordered the officials concerned to ensure the availability of essential food items in case of any emergency situation.

He said this while briefing journalists after attending a meeting presided over by the chief minister at the CM House on Saturday.

The information minister said that the special funds had also been reserved to deal with this kind of situation. But he repeated that so far the situation did not demand any urgency for storing up food.

He said the meeting at the CM House discussed in detail and endorsed the decisions taken during a meeting of all the chief ministers held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that the health advisory issued by the federal government would be followed in letter and spirit, and the Sindh government had also issued its own health advisory.

He said people had been requested to avoid large gatherings even those related to marriage ceremonies.

Shah said all those who had come from Taftan had reached Sukkur and their blood samples were being taken for tests. He said the chief minister had sent his helicopter for the shifting of these samples to the laboratories in Karachi.

He said that till the complete satisfaction these passengers would not be allowed to leave for their homes.

The information minister said that owing to unsatisfactory arrangements at the Taftan border, people coming from Iran were suffering immensely. In this regard, he added, it had been decided that Chief Minister Shah would write to the federal government, requesting them to let people who belonged to Sindh cross the border and reach Sindh where all arrangements had been made at several places, from screening to shifting people to the isolation centres.

He said that the health advisory for the students of seminaries was similar to that issued for the students of schools, colleges and universities. He made it clear that ensuring foolproof arrangements at the airports was the responsibility of the federal government.

According to the information minister, the chief minister was presiding over the meeting of the task force formed to deal with the situation of novel coronavirus on a daily basis. He said that the meeting called by the prime minister on the previous day should have been convened quite earlier.

He said instructions issued as health advisory could be extended or taken back by the government as it all depended on how the situation unfolded.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was also making its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Those suffering from high fever and cough or serious pneumonia needed to get tested for the disease, he said, adding that the Sindh government was bearing all the cost of the tests for coronavirus.

Responding to a question, the information minister said that the Central Executive Committee of the PPP would decide whether or not to hold the Peoples Party’s upcoming public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4. He hoped that soon the situation would become normal as the patients affected by coronavirus were getting better.

Safari Park, zoo closed

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials to shut down the Safari Park, Karachi Zoological Garden and Landhi Korangi Zoo for an indefinite period of time to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

A session of the KMC City Council that was supposed to take place on Saturday, March 25, has also been postponed.

According to a press statement issued by the KMC, all the events of the KMC have been postponed for an indefinite period of time. These measures, Akhtar said, have been taken to protect the citizens from coronavirus.

“Furthers such measures will be taken to safeguard the health of citizens,” he said and added that the corporation was taking all possible measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, isolation wards have been established in all the hospitals under the KMC. Medical kits and other necessary medicines will be provided to all the hospitals running under KMC, the mayor assured.

In all the hospitals, information desk would be formed and it would be made sure that paramedical was on standby round the clock at all the hospitals.

“Those patients having symptoms of coronavirus will be transferred to the hospitals recommended by the World Health Organisation [WHO],” he said.

The mayor also inaugurated the information desk for coronavirus at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases on Saturday. He also distributed masks among patients, medical staff and family members of the patients present at the hospital.