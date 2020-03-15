Gold prices down Rs2,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs2,750/tola in the local market on Saturday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices dropped to Rs90,850/tola. Similarly, gold rate of 10 grams inched down Rs2,357 to Rs77,890.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $57 to $1,530/ounce. Muhammad Shafi Khan, a senior goldsmith, said that profit-taking in the international market resulted in decline in the price. "The market is coming down to its original position after huge increases," he added.