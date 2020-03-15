Brady wants League season declared ‘null and void’

LONDON: West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League season to be made “null and void”.

Football across the world has been ground to a halt due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with the Premier League and English Football League halted until at least April 3. Top-tier clubs are due to convene for an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss what happens next and Brady, whose club are in a relegation fight, wants the campaign to be scrapped.

“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead,” she wrote in her column in The Sun.

“The Premier League hopes that an interlude of three weeks from now will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland. Perhaps scrubbing the European Championship could provide more time to complete the season into the summer but that is also a giant ‘if’.

“What if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the Premier League and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void. Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?”