Aerial firing

I want to draw attention to the stupidest trend in Pakistani weddings – celebratory gunfire. Recently, a 12-year-old boy was killed and another child injured during aerial firing at a wedding in Lahore. No one can even imagine the pain of those parents who lost their child because of what is so-called enjoyment for people attending the wedding.

Because of such trends so many people die. This trend should be banned in Pakistan and those who don’t agree should be punished.

Maham Shah

Karachi