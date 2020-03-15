Duty drawback

Exporters have been clamouring for the resolution of duty drawback (DDB) issues for long but the performance of the FBR has been lackluster in this matter. Now, finally some silver lining has appeared on the horizon. Duty drawback is an export incentive that many countries offer to allow both exporters and importers recover certain duties, fees, or taxes paid on imported merchandise. It is kind of a refund of duties collected on imported goods, which are then exported. When Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the five-year Strategic Trade Policy Framework on March 13 it contained a couple of good pieces of news for exporters. The Framework will not only incentivize 26 non-traditional sectors to boost exports but will also transfer the roles related to duty drawback and local taxes and levies (DLTL) and sales tax refunds from the FBR and the Ministry of Commerce to the SBP.

The modalities of this transfer are yet to be finalized and in this regard Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood has planned meetings with FBR and SBP officials in the coming days. A detailed draft of a mechanism needs to be developed to avoid any wrangling between the two apex bodies responsible for finance in the country. The most contentious issue has been the slow release of tax refunds to the exporters by the FBR and now with its transfer to the SBP a speedy outcome is expected. Currently, the FBR deals with the duty drawbacks and the sales tax refunds whereas the Ministry of Commerce has been handling the DLTL system. With the transfer of all three subjects to the SBP the exporters are likely to heave a sigh of relief. The change will effectively clip the wings of the FBR.

Moreover, according to reports the Ministry of Finance has also agreed to provide Rs24 billion for the creation of a special fund to facilitate the SBP in making payments of DDB and DLTL. With all these changes, the process will not become efficient unless an IT-based software is employed for clearance of dues. Such mechanism will help the SBP once the exports proceeds are received through official banking channels. It is estimated that in the next fiscal year the SBP will need at least two billion rupees a month for dues clearance. With the new policy in place and the duty drawback issues resolved, there is a likelihood that Pakistan will be able to increase its exports from the current level of just 24 billion dollars which is even less than Bangladesh exporting over 42 billion dollars’ worth of goods annually.