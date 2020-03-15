Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest ‘sad day for press freedom’: Shera

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby, has condemned the recent arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), terming it a “sad day for press freedom in Pakistan”.

In a statement, Dr Shera said: “An independent and free press, unshackled by any harassment, is absolutely vital for democracy to flourish in any society. The arrest of Mr Rahman at this early stage of NAB investigations, over a 34 years old land deal, was unnecessary.”

He added: “Mr Rahman and his father before him, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, have always stood for the highest standards in journalism. We note that this arrest has triggered widespread criticism from journalists’ bodies, rights groups and the political opposition. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed ‘deep concern’ over the arrest. As Pakistani Christian community in the UK, we stand with all the down trodden communities and individuals in Pakistan.”

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders — Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Councillor Kashan Bennett, Advocate Qamar Shams, Saleem Khokar, former MPA Sindh, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Reverend John Bosco, and Michael Massey.