Sun Mar 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Man kills sister, alleged paramour

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

MANSEHRA: A man killed his sister and her alleged paramour on Saturday.

Bashir Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, told reporters that Muhammad Altaf of Kohistan first killed Muhammad Faroz in Oghi tehsil and fled the scene.

The accused, he said, reached his home in Lambi Dehrai area in Mansehra and shot dead his sister. A police party, who rushed to scene after second murder, arrested the accused when he was trying to flee. The city police after lodging FIR started an investigation in the case.

