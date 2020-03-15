Four injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Four people were injured when the roof of a room collapsed in Madina Colony on Walton Road on Saturday.

Rescuers pulled out the four survivors from the debris. Two injured victims were removed to a local hospital and the other two were given first aid.

modern interrogation cell: Lahore police have set up a state-of-the-art interrogation cell for investigation of high-profile cases. Modern equipment in accordance with international standards has been installed in the interrogation cell.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited the DIG Investigation Office and inspected the cell. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and other SPs were also present.

DIG Inam Waheed briefed the CCPO that an innovative system to investigate heinous crime had been installed, a sort of ‘first’ in the history of Lahore police.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said establishment of modern interrogation cell was the need of the hour. He said there would be full video and audio recording facility of all the investigation process in the cell. “During the investigation of a case, the senior officer will monitor the accused without questioning from outside,” he said.

For this purpose, a camera and sound system have been installed in the investigation cell. “A psychologist will observe the suspect's impressions on the TV screen. A monitoring room has also been built to monitor the investigation process,” said the CCPO. High profile case investigations will be possible on modern lines, he said.

tribute: On the second anniversary of the martyrs of Raiwind blast incident, Lahore police paid homage to the martyrs by laying wreaths of flowers on the graves of the martyrs.

Police officers, relatives of martyrs and a great number of people visited the graves of the martyrs and offered Fateha. Contingents of police force presented salute to the graves of the martyrs as well.

As many as seven police officers and officials, including sub inspectors Manzoor Ahmad and Muhammad Aslam, head constables Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Saeed along with constables Tanvir Hussain, Sabir Ali and Muhammad Saeed had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in a suicide bomb blast to save the lives of thousands of participants in Raiwind Ijtima two years back.

arrested: Kahna investigation police arrested a man for firing into the air at a wedding function, leaving a boy dead and another person wounded in the Kahna area a day back.

The accused was identified as Haider Ali. The victim, Feezen, 12, died and the injured, Abdul Rehman, was admitted to a local hospital.

Drug pushers: Nawab Town police arrested three drug pushers here on Saturday.

Police recovered 5,500 gram charas from the possession of the arrested alleged drug pushers identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Atif and Saleem.