Democracy and Empowered Women launched

LAHORE: South Asia Partnership (SAP) and Women Action Forum (WAF) launched ‘Democracy and Empowered Women’ (Jazba Programme) here at a local hotel on Thursday.

This initiative aims to empower women in 40 districts of the country, including Gilgit Baltistan. Women from minorities, transgender persons and differently-abled persons are also among those the programme wants to enable to participate in the democratic process. This was said by Muhammad Tahseen, Executive Director of SAP Pakistan. Jazba is one of the five programmes supported by the Canadian government and gender equality is at the heart of their interventions.

The event was chaired by veteran human rights champion and intellectual I.A Rehman, spokesperson for Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and attended by women parliamentarians and women representatives at union council level, Minister of Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine and Minister for Livestock Husnain Bahadur. A number of activists, media persons, transgender persons and differently-abled persons were present on the occasion.

I.A Rehman said 2m women still don’t have identity cards. The programme aims to reach out to them as well. There are voters whose ID cards are with MNAs, even in Lahore city, there are police stations on second floor where people with physical handicaps cannot reach, minorities that are neglected. All these need to be addressed. There will be democracy when women will vote of their own free-will, he said.