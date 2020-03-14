Court extends Hamza’s judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case till March 27. Hamza, on the expiry of his judicial remand, was produced before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan. In response to the court query, the NAB prosecutor said the reference was in its final stage and it would be filed soon. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till March 27.