close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 14, 2020

Court extends Hamza’s judicial remand

National

A
APP
March 14, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means and money-laundering case till March 27. Hamza, on the expiry of his judicial remand, was produced before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan. In response to the court query, the NAB prosecutor said the reference was in its final stage and it would be filed soon. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till March 27.

Latest News

More From Pakistan