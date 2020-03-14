Take care, coronavirus ‘not bigger’ than Pakistanis’ resolve: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was "not bigger" than the Pakistani people's resolve but everyone should "take care" regardless.

Taking to Twitter, the former Punjab chief minister noted that the "great Pakistani nation is capable of overcoming any adversity & defeating any challenge" and that "each crisis has strengthened us & brought the best out of us".

He called upon people to show an "unwavering sense of duty by acting upon the precautions for the well-being of everyone around us", especially given the country's battle against dengue infection.

"We did it together back then. We can do it now as well," Sharif added. He said that the government alone will not be able to deal with the coronavirus and all Pakistanis needed to come together to help fight the pandemic which has so far infected at least 21 people in Pakistan and left upwards of 5,000 people dead around the world. "Whichever profession or walk of life we may belong to, we need to come together as one people," the PML-N leader wrote. "I appeal to the families to cooperate with the doctors & medical staff and help/let them treat the patients as per guidelines."

In addition, he asked the PTI government to "look into locally customised solutions as well, ones based on our local conditions & shaped by our peculiar dynamics".

"National fight against Corona must transcend all political divides & emerge as a collective fight for a healthy Pakistan. "Take care, everyone," he added.