Sat Mar 14, 2020
March 14, 2020

Class 9 exams cancelled

LAHORE: In a late night development on Friday, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab decided to cancel the ongoing examinations of Secondary School Certificate (Class 9) Annual Examinations 2020. As per a notification issued by the HED Punjab, the remaining SSC (Class 9) exams have been cancelled throughout Punjab with immediate effect. The exams will be rescheduled later with prior intimation to candidates. It is pertinent to mention here that all the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are conducting the SSC (Class 9) Annual Exams 2020.

