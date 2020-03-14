Corona kills close to 5,000

PARIS: The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 133,970, with 4,958 deaths, across 120 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. Since 1700 GMT on Thursday, 2,513 new confirmed cases and 35 new deaths have been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,813 cases, of which 3,176 were fatal.

There have been 20 new infections and seven deaths since 1700 GMT Thursday, while 64,111 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 53,163 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,782 deaths.

Some 2,493 cases are new, with 28 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (1,016 deaths out of 15,113 cases), Iran (429 deaths, 10,075 cases), Spain (84 deaths and 3,004 cases) and South Korea (67 deaths, 7,979 cases).

President Trump Friday afternoon officially declared a national emergency that he said would give states and territories access to up to $50 billion in federal funds to combat the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

He also gave broad new authority to the health secretary, Alex Azar, who he said would now be able to waive provisions to give doctors and hospitals more flexibility to respond to the virus, including making it easier to treat people remotely.

Cases in the US have climbed past 1,800, even with sporadic and spare testing, and the death toll has risen to 41.

Mr. Trump said hospitals would now be able to “do as they want. They could do what they have to do.”

“I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words,” he said.

“I’m urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately,” he added.

Mr. Trump said he was waiving interest on student loans, and that with oil prices low, the government would buy large quantities of crude oil for the nation’s strategic reserve.

His comments marked the first time he has addressed the coronavirus as a problem within the country’s borders, not just something that needed to be kept out with travel restrictions.

Mr. Trump, who has been accused of downplaying the crisis, detailed the administration’s efforts to speed testing, which was announced earlier on Friday. He said that millions of virus testing kits would become available, but added that he did not think that many would be needed.

“We don’t want everybody taking this test,” he said. “It’s totally unnecessary.”

“This will pass, this will pass through, and we will be even stronger for it,” the president said.

Answering reporters’ questions, Mr. Trump indicated he was not getting tested for the virus, even after spending time with a member of a Brazilian delegation who was infected.

“We have no symptoms whatsoever,” he said.

House Democrats barreled toward on a vote on Friday on a sweeping relief package to assist people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but after days of intensive negotiations, it remained unclear whether Mr. Trump would agree to it.

Ms. Pelosi announced the House would go forward with its scheduled vote on the bill, but before she spoke, another senior Democratic leader said there was still no agreement with the White House.

Switzerland will close its schools in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said Friday, adding that it would provide billions in aid to hard-hit businesses.

"The situation is difficult, but we have the means to overcome the challenges on the medical and the financial level," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters.

Canadian lawmakers hastily approved a North American free trade deal Friday before announcing parliament would be suspended until late April over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Lawmakers cut short debate to move to a vote on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement -- known in the United States as USMCA -- which was unanimously approved.

Spain´s government is to declare a state of alert over the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after infections soared over 4,200 with 120 dead.

"There will be a cabinet meeting tomorrow to declare a state of alert across the country for a period of 15 days," Sanchez said.

"Unfortunately we cannot rule out that over the next week we could reach more than 10,000 infections," he said.

Museums in New York prepared to shut their doors, the opera was silenced, lights dimmed on Broadway, big gatherings were banned and the subway was shunned as the largest city in the United States wound down Thursday amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that gatherings with more than 500 people will temporarily be banned in New York state, one of several “dramatic actions” to contain the new virus.

The governor said the ban would start for most places statewide at 5 p.m. Friday, though he said it does not apply to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit. Cuomo said it would be “tremendously disruptive” to close schools en masse. He gave broad outlines of plans to reduce “sustained close contact,” including a requirement to reduce crowding at smaller events, but offered few details.

The ban for Broadway theaters started at 5 p.m. Thursday. Producers said they hoped to resume shows on April 13, according to a statement from The Broadway League, an organization of theater owners and producers.

61 countries close educational institutions: Sixty-one countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America have announced or implemented school and university closures.

Unesco is providing immediate support to countries, including solutions for inclusive distance learning.

Thirty-nine countries have closed schools nationwide, impacting almost 421.4 million children and youth. A further twenty-two countries have implemented localized school closures and, should these closures become nationwide, hundreds of millions of additional learners will experience education disruption.

Countries affected by COVID-19 are putting in place national responses in the form of learning platforms and other tools.

As the coronavirus spreads globally, it has caused a major impact on the sports world.

German Open in Mulheim from March 3-8 canceled, Portuguese International Championships in Caldas da Rainha from March 5-8 canceled, Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 postponed, Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7, Asia championships moved from Wuhan, China to Manila on April 21-26.

Baseball: MLB: Spring training remaining games canceled; season delayed by two weeks.

Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan: Preseason from Feb. 26-March 15, no spectators. Regular season due to start on March 20, postponed.

KBO League in South Korea: Preseason from March 14-24 canceled. Regular season due to start on March 28, postponed.

Olympic qualifying tournament in Taichung and Dou Liu, Taiwan moved from April 1-5 to June 17-21.

Basketball: NBA from March 11 suspended.

FIBA competitions from March 13 suspended.

Women's Olympic qualifying tournament moved from Foshan, China, to Belgrade, Serbia, from Feb. 6-9.

3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in Bengaluru, India from March 18-22 postponed.

Asia Cup qualifiers postponed: Philippines vs. Thailand on Feb. 20; Japan vs. China on Feb. 21; China vs. Malaysia on Feb. 24. Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents' homes.

NCAA tournaments in United States cancel NCAA tournament.

South Korean Basketball League: All games from Feb. 25, no spectators. From Feb. 29, suspended.

Serie A in Italy: Games on March 7, no spectators. From March 8-13, postponed.

EuroLeague: Milan vs. Real Madrid in Milan on March 3; Valencia vs. Milan in Valencia on March 5. Competition from March 12 suspended.

EuroLeague Women: Famila Schio vs. Sopron on Feb. 26; Reyer vs. Riga on Feb. 26; USK Praha vs. Famila Schio on March 11; Ekaterinburg vs. Montpellier on March 11, canceled. Competition from March 13 suspended.

EuroCup: Brescia vs. Reyer on March 3, Monaco vs. UNICS Kazan on March 4, Darussafaka vs. Bologna on March 5, no spectators. Competition from March 12 suspended.

EuroCup Women: Castors Braine vs. Valencia on March 12; Reyer vs. Girona on March 12, canceled. Dynamo Kursk vs. Avenida on March 12 canceled. Competition from March 13 suspended.

3x3 Asia Cup in Changsa, China from March 13-17 postponed to Sept. 9-13.

Basketball Africa League due to start on March 13 delayed.

Boxing: Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifier moved from Wuhan, China, to Amman, Jordan, from March 3-11.

Americas Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 26-April 3 suspended.