Sat Mar 14, 2020
Charles cancels trip to Bosnia, Cyprus, Jordan over virus

World

AFP
March 14, 2020

LONDON: A trip by Prince Charles to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Clarence House said on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II´s eldest son and heir had been due to start the eight-day, three-nation tour from next Wednesday, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joining for the last two legs. "Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone," Prince Charles´ office said.

