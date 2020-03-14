New Zealand security response to mosque attacks spurs debate

WELLINGTON: Armed police patrols and greater surveillance introduced in New Zealand after last year´s mosque shootings have ignited debate in the laid-back country about whether the response has gone too far.

The mass shootings which killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 were carried out by an avowed white supremacist who had slipped under the radar of New Zealand authorities.

Police and intelligence officials have pledged to prevent a similar incident happening again, as a judicial inquiry examines whether law enforcement agencies had underestimated the threat from right-wing extremism because they were too focused on trying to identify Islamic militants.

The inquiry is yet to report its findings, but in the meantime surveillance has been ramped up, with the nation´s spy chief indicating she wants more snooping powers, and for the first time armed police regularly patrol suburban streets. New Zealand Security Intelligence director-general Rebecca Kitteridge said the nation´s terror threat level remained at medium a year after the shootings, meaning an attack is "feasible and could well occur".