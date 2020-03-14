Coronavirus outbreak: Senate panel chief holds telephonic consultation with members

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik on Friday suspended the meeting of the committee in wake of coronavirus outbreak and its potential spread.

He said that in the spirits of preventive measures against the potential spread of coronavirus, the meeting scheduled Friday has been postponed to convey a message that practical preventative measures have to be taken against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

However, committee Chairman Senator Rehman Malik conducted a consultative discussion on telephone with all stockholders and discussed the preventative measures so far taken by the government against prevailing spread of coronavirus in the light of the recommendations of the committee in its two meetings held on 27th February and 6th March, 2020.

He highly appreciated the Sindh government for its announcement of closing all public and private educational institutions and imposing ban on spectators in cricket stadium during Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He said that the committee, in its meeting on March 6, 2020, had directed all the provincial governments to immediately announce the closure of all public and private educational institutions in wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

While emphasising the earlier directions of the committee, Senator Rehman Malik urged the federal government and Punjab government to immediately announce the closure of all educational institutions and impose complete ban on public gatherings.

He also advised the government to constitute Anti-Coronavirus Task Force duly headed by an officer from Army Medical Corps not bellow the rank of Major General.

Senator Rehman Malik announced that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior will be visiting different hospitals across the country to check the arrangements made for the screening, cure and prevention and establishment of isolation wards and quarantine centres to combat the coronavirus.

In the consultative meeting Friday, the following 30 point preventive measures were considered and were thoroughly discussed to stop the prevailing spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The committee recommended that the matter of coronavirus is a national issue which should be dealt with national spirit. The committee recommended that the isolation centres should be established out of the hospitals away from the population.

The committee recommended that all medical and para-medical staff should be imparted training to work in accordance with the international standard and SOPs.

The committee recommended that all equipments to be imported for treatment of coronavirus should be exempted from duties for a period of six months. The committee further recommended that the government should properly evaluate the threat of coronavirus in Pakistan.

It emphasised on comprehensive coordination amongst all stakeholders to fight against coronavirus.

The committee recommended that all testing facilities of coronavirus should be made available within 48 hours. It was of the view that the government should allocate sufficient funds to fight against coronavirus.

The committee chairman directed the Ministry of Interior and all other stakeholders to formulate a common counter strategy under Anti-Coronavirus National Action Plan to combat this deadly disease.

He directed that keeping in view the spread of coronavirus, the government should make proper arrangements at all airports, seaports and entry points for the screening of all those entering Pakistan.

The committee chairman directed the Ministry of Interior to identify those 7,500 pilgrims who were visiting Iran for pilgrimage and have returned Pakistan in last few weeks. He directed that all of them should be checked up properly for coronavirus and also their families.

The committee chairman directed that the families of all Pakistanis returned from other affected countries must be quarantined for 14 days and they shall be provided with free food and medicine on government expenses.

He directed those who are diagnosed with the virus, their family members must be tested and be quarantined. He further directed the NIH to set up an auditable Fund to battle against this epidemic; and in this regard an account must be set up within 24 hours and should be made public for donations.

The chairman requested the media to avoid creating hype and panic in the masses, but a comprehensive awareness campaign should be launched through the PTV and all private TV channels about the preventive measures from coronavirus.

He also directed Pemra to ensure that awareness material produced by the Ministry of Health must be disseminated to all channels making it mandatory for airing.

The committee chairman directed that health emergency should be declared across the country and PTA must direct all service providers to issue one to two line messages in local languages to create awareness on preventive measures against coronavirus.

He directed the National Institute of Health to urgently provide 500 N-95 masks to the officials/staff of Airport Security Force, FIA and other law enforcement agencies deployed at airports and make it mandatory as part of their uniform.

The committee chairman directed that all the provincial home departments should keep an eye on Chinese working on CPEC projects as a large number of them are expected to return from China and they should be screened for coronavirus.

The committee chairman directed the Ministry of Interior to take all measures for the safe return of Pakistan students stranded in different cities of China within 15 days in coordination with the Chinese government. He directed that the flights returning from other afflicted countries must be diverted to specially designated airports to avoid further risk. He directed that emergency must be declared at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

The committee chairman directed the ICT chief commissioner that all possible measures must be taken to control the situation in the Federal Capital since the identification of one person in Islamabad has put numerous lives at risk in the Capital. It was asserted that an “Isolation Ward” must be established in Islamabad.

He directed that a report on the situation and required budget with proposals must be submitted to the committee in the next meeting and in-camera briefing may be held as well. All chief ministers, chief secretaries and health secretaries are required to attend the next meeting. The committee chairman expressed his dissatisfaction on the arrangements made so far to stop potential spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

He demanded that the prime minister should appoint a task force comprising on all stakeholders from the federal and provincial governments to deal with the threat of deadly coronavirus.

The chairman emphasised that the government should summon a joint session of Parliament to evolve a national strategy against coronavirus. He urged prime minister to appoint a minister for the Ministry of National Health and Regulations on urgent basis.

The chairman recommended that the government should allocated an amount of Rs20 billion for making logistic and other arrangements to stop the potential spread of coronavirus in Pakistan He recommended that all educational institutions across the country be closed with immediate effects to stop further spread of coronavirus.

The committee chairman recommended that government should constitute a task force duly headed by an officer from Army Medical Corps not bellow the rank of Major General.