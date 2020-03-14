NAB chairman directs probe into sharing photos of MSR on social media

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has directed investigations into the sharing the pictures of Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on social media and report within seven days for fixing responsibility.

According to a NAB press release, the chairman took strict notice of the pictures and directed Director General NAB, Lahore to investigate and present a report so that the responsibility could be fixed.

It merits mentioning that Justice Javed Iqbal has already issued instructions that the self-respect of every appearing suspect in the Bureau must be taken care of and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.