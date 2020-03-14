NAB chairman directs probe into sharing photos of MSR on social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has directed investigations into the sharing the pictures of Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on social media and report within seven days for fixing responsibility.
According to a NAB press release, the chairman took strict notice of the pictures and directed Director General NAB, Lahore to investigate and present a report so that the responsibility could be fixed.
It merits mentioning that Justice Javed Iqbal has already issued instructions that the self-respect of every appearing suspect in the Bureau must be taken care of and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.
