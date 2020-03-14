Jacobabad Police foil terror bid, recover weapons

SUKKUR: Jacobabad Police have foiled a major terror bid and recovered heavy arms from the possession of terrorists with links to the banned-outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

SSP Jacobabad Bashir Ahmed Brohi said acting on a tip-off the police launched an operation against the terrorists in the Jaghan area of Shikarpur. He said during the operation, the police recovered 30 kg explosive, three rocket launchers, large number of bullets, three pistols, detonators, suicide jackets. He said they raided a fish farm of Hafeez Pandhrani, who had links with TTP.

The SSP Jacobabad said the explosive material was defused and the LEAs were conducting a search operation. SSP Brohi said the explosives were found dumped in a nearby empty plot. The IGP Sindh and AIGP Sukkur praised the police team for conducting an effective action and announced rewards and appreciation certificates for them.