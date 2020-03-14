KP political parties, PTI leaders condemn Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

PESHAWAR: The central and provincial leaders of various political parties and dissidents members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have condemned the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Jang, Geo, The News, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed it an attack on the independent press, which exposed government-National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nexus.

They observed that after political victimisation of the opponents, the government has now started arresting journalists to strangulate the fourth pillar of state and stop them from exposing the corrupt leaders. The political leaders said the rulers were disturbed for being exposed and they have now started using cheap tactics against journalists after politicians. They said the rulers should reform themselves instead of getting provoked and gagging the independent press.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leaders Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Sikandar Sherpao, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Farid Toofan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders, Pir Sabir Shah, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Amir Muqam, Abdus Subhan Khan, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Rashid Mahmud Khan, Khanimullah Khan, senior tribal leader, Syed Wali Shah Afridi, provincial leader, Mazdoor Kisan Party, Afzal Khamoosh, provincial president, national Party, Mukhtiar Bacha, provincial president, Awami Worker Party, Haidar Zaman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), leaders Sher Azam Wazir, Liaquat Shabab, Syed Abid Ali Shah, Sartaj Khan Doranpur, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah of Akbarpura and dissidents PTI leaders Ahmad Zada Khan, Syed Haidar Ali Shah Bacha, former home secretary, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, and others observed that it is the basic responsibility of the press to expose wrongdoings and corruption of the government but the government tried to suppress the voice of journalists and media. The political leaders said arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, imposing curbs on the print and electronic media, slashing government’s ads, and arresting journalists were an attack on the independent press, which showed the fears of the rulers.

They accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of acting like a martial law administrator and victimizing every person, who tried to raise voice against the government.

By arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in the case of a property that he had purchased some 34 years back, they said, the government was giving an impression that Nawaz Sharif had gifted it to Mir Shakil-ur- Rahman when he was a chief minister.

The opposition leaders recalled the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also donated land to Imran Khan for setting up Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore and the NAB should also constitute a case against Imran Khan. Instead of victimizing politicians and journalists, they said the government should also hold those accountable who illegally used government helicopters, misused funds in Bus Rapid Transit Billion Tsunami Tree and those involved in the Malam Jabba scandals.