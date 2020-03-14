Met office forecasts dry weather for country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward today (Saturday). They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mandi Bahauddin 15, Narowal 14, Jhang 11, Kasur 10, Chakwal 07, Sialkot (AP 07, City 03), Islamabad (ZP 07), Okara 06, Gujranwala 05, Joharabad 04, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Hafizabad 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 03), Layyah 02, Balakot 05, Parachinar, Malam Jabba 02, Muzaffarabad (City 07, AP 02), Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 04 and Rawalakot 03.

Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam and Kalat where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 10.4°C and maximum was 20.5°C.