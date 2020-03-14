PFA shuts down 10 outlets in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday released the screening results of frozen fish and seafood products of 21 companies while one brand failed and 20 passed the test in the annual sampling schedule 2020.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that all the sample were collected from the market by food safety teams in the presence of representatives of the companies concerned. He said that AU Fisheries Company could not meet the food standards in the laboratory test while the failed brand was directed to remove stock immediately from the market.

He said that screening test results of passed and failed brands would also be released for the public interest. The PFA would take strict action if the failed brand did not remove its product from the market, the PFA DG Said. He said every kind of food was screened several times according to an annual schedule to ensure provision of healthy and safe food to the public.

Meanwhile, the provincial food authority shut down nine food outlets and imposed hefty fines on numerous food business operators in a crackdown on adulterators and unhygienic eateries across Punjab. According to details, the PFA teams inspected hundreds of food points to check the quality of food, safety standards and hygiene condition. A team raided Waseem Saleem Bakers and sealed it due to using substandard oil, not having sheet on the working table, doing business without a food license and worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

The authority also sealed a grocery store in Lodhran for selling tainted spices and preserving food at foot level. In Sargodha, a team sealed a production unit of Javed Karyana & Sweets Shop over presence of insects and rats as well as for using substandard colours in preparation of sweets. In another raid, PFA closed down Punjab Hotel due to using adulterated spices and failing to meet food safety standards.