Punjab cabinet approves public health emergency, says Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, said the Punjab Cabinet has already approved the enforcement of public health emergency in the province. Every necessary step is being taken for protecting the people of the province from coronavirus. He said that health advisory was being strictly implemented for the prevention of coronavirus. Screening process at airports has been made more effective. He said that special attention was being paid on the training of doctors, nurses and paramedics. He was briefed about the corona management centre by Rawalpindi Medical University VC Prof Dr Muhammad Umar.

Buzdar visited Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and inspected arrangements made for the patients there. He inspected different wards in the centre. He also inspected the treatment facilities at corona management centre. Usman Buzdar said that 50-bed Corona Management Centre had been established in RIU and number of beds could be increased if needed. Necessary diagnostic kits have been arranged for the coronavirus patients in Punjab.