Sat Mar 14, 2020
March 14, 2020

Shafiqul Islam Kazal abducted, believes family

March 14, 2020

DHAKA: The family of a leading Bangladesh photojournalist and newspaper editor said Friday they believe he has been abducted. Shafiqul Islam Kazal went missing on Tuesday, a day after defamation charges were lodged against him by an influential ruling party lawmaker. Kazal, who worked as a senior photographer for several top dailies and edited his own small newspaper, disappeared after leaving his Dhaka home for work. "We don’t think my father went missing on his own. We suspect he may have been abducted," Kazal’s son Monorom Polok told AFP at a family press briefing.

