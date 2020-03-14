Rain-related casualties: Death toll 39 after fresh spell of rain

PESHAWAR: Death toll from rain-related incidents reached 39 as 11 new fatalities were reported on Friday in the fresh spell of rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the number of the injured jumped to 82.

The rain from Wednesday to Friday also damaged 58 houses, thus increasing the total figure to 283. As many as 225 houses were damaged in the earlier spell. Four more houses were destroyed in addition to the already 27 in different districts of the KP.

The rain-related incidents in the province also left 67 cattle killed. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), further casualties were reported from different districts during the three days of torrential rains.