Modernising PIA

The world commercial aviation industry is in a deep crisis, following the emergence of Covid-19, which has sent shock waves that have impacted every industry. As it is Pakistan’s national airline was suffering from losses for over four decades, mostly because of mismanagement, cronyism, nepotism and financial indiscipline in procurement and fleet induction. The coronavirus has resulted in a lockdown in several countries including the developed countries in Europe, where the tourism industry was a major economic factor yielding billions in revenue. It is not just airlines, but the hotel industry, shopping centres, theatres, major sports events and numerous other related business activities that are facing the impact.

It was expected of the federal government, which is the major share holder of PIA to select a relatively young energetic MD or chairperson, well versed with the dynamics of the commercial aviation industry, conversant with the rapid development in aviation technology and latest tools of marketing where IT offers customers convenience of booking etc from their residence or office and not relics of controversial managements of the past. PIA has been reduced from its days of glory under AM Nur Khan to its present dismal state by controversial executives and reckless state policies. PIA requires executives with the vision and integrity of Nur Khan.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar