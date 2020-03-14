The BRT

It has been over a year and a half since the BRT project began and even now not a single bus has moved along the complex route stretched out across Peshawar. And the rains which hit Peshawar over the past few days brought more issues. The rainwater which poured into the troughs and ditches that still remain dug up across main roads in Peshawar for the project filled with water, turning it into some semblance of menace. Perhaps boats instead of buses should be considered.

This is especially true as experts say there are still places along the track through which the buses, being provided by China, are too wide to travel. Efforts are being made to expand the roads but this is difficult as not enough space exists to stretch them out further. The entire project has turned into something resembling a nightmare as people struggle to cope with the water in Peshawar, as well as the traffic havoc caused by the building of pillars and stations for the BRT. Many had asked who had designed this project and why there had been complete failure to even take simple measurements ensuring buses could travel along the track. The Peshawar High Court has already asked NAB to investigate the entire matter but this inquiry remains pending.

The questions that arise are the same that have arisen before. How could a major project in the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have fallen into such shambles? In Peshawar, jokes about the buses resound among people. But beyond the jokes, there is an element of tragedy. It appears a vast sum of money may have been spent in putting in place a project that will eventually provide only very limited service to the people of the city.