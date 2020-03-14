An attack on journalism

Now that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the editor-in-chief of the Jang/Geo Group, has been given to NAB on remand for 12 days, we may have a dispassionate look at what has been happening. It has been obvious for some time that what the government wants to hear is the sound only of silence or, to be more accurate, praise for its own performance. Threats to stifle dissent have been made openly and have been visible since the PTI government came to power – in the form of vindictive action against the two major media groups in the country, and Thursday’s arrest has in effect made it clear that the PTI-led government and NAB may be two sides of the same coin. By all ethical, moral and legal standards the arrest was premature and undignified. By no measure of justice can the arrest be rationalized when the complaint was still at the verification stage, and that too had come from a dubious character associated with a fake degree-selling company which also runs a media outlet.

With this action, NAB has openly violated a directive by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court issued last week regarding limits on the executive powers of NAB. That NAB has been flouting judicial guidelines is an open secret, and even after repeated reprimands from the courts the practice has continued unabashedly. The case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman pertains to property purchased 34 years ago and that too from a private party, which can hardly be subsumed under NAB domain. According to the Jang/Geo spokesperson, the accusations against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman – of getting favour from the government in the mid-1980s – are baseless.

Let’s not forget that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had appeared before NAB authorities and answered questions that were put to him but his replies were not paid attention to. A dossier of documents pertaining to the land acquisition has also been presented by him. These charges levelled against the Jang/Geo editor-in-chief are perhaps the result of a long drawn campaign against independent media in Pakistan waged by both NAB and the government that has repeatedly tried to curtail free speech and media freedom in the country. What is alarming is that even before coming to power, PM Imran Khan had openly threatened the Jang Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, claiming that the organisation was funded from overseas. This curious charge has been heard before: in the Musharraf era and before then by those who fear free expression. Both times, Jang/Geo has fought back and won the day. This time too individual journalists within this group have been threatened and harassed regarding reporting on the extremely grave matter of the compromising video tape footage of the NAB chief. In the face of all this, journalists of this group have continued to work to the best of their abilities and ethics.

It is not the question of just one media group; it is essentially a battle of media freedom in Pakistan that must be waged and won at all costs. We have kept the flag of free expression fluttering while facing the winds of authoritarianism. It is a matter of courage and solidarity that a majority of democratic politicians, journalists, and media bodies have condemned the arrest. Even before the arrest, 17 international media watchdog bodies had highlighted the reduction in space for free expression in Pakistan. Many of these bodies, including the CPJ and the RSF, have spoken again condemning the arrest. They are right in pointing out that such acts by NAB will not only weaken democracy in the country but will also diminish Pakistan’s standing in the world community. We suggest that both NAB and the current government have a critical look at how they look at journalism. To us, journalism will always mean speaking truth to power, no matter how uncomfortable that truth may be.