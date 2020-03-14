Charles’ overseas tour postponed over virus scare

LONDON: The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have postponed their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarence House said the request came from the government. Heir to the throne Charles and Camilla are understood to be in good health. The tour may be replaced with engagements in the UK, but not those involving significant gatherings of people to avoid putting any additional pressure on public services.

The trip was to be the first official royal visit to Cyprus for 27 years. Charles was set to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 17 and 18, be joined by Camilla in Cyprus from March 18 to 21, and head to Jordan together until March 25.

On his solo visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the prince was due to pay his respects in the 25th anniversary year of the Srebrenica genocide. Members of the royal family have already been altering the way they greet others in the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 illness.

Charles has been adopting a namaste rather than a handshake on engagements and the Duke of Sussex bumped elbows with musician Craig David at the Commonwealth Service. The Queen wore large gloves as she handed out honours to recipients at a palace investiture on March 3.