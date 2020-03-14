close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
March 14, 2020

Indian troops kill Kashmiri in Baramulla

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have killed a Kashmiri youth during a violent cordon and search operation in the Baramulla district of India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday.

The youth, identified as Mudassir Ahmed Butt, was gunned down in the district’s Shutloo area. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

Leaders of prominent Kashmiri organisations strongly condemned the incident and deplored India’s policy of consistent repression to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

