Egypt flooding death tolls reach 18

CAIRO: Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt have entered a second day, interrupting daily life in much of the country as the death toll rose to 18.

Most of the fatalities took place in rural areas and rundown slums. At least six children died, either from electrocution or being hit by rubble after heavy rain knocked down their houses.

Since the rains hit late on Wednesday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of capital Cairo’s richest neighbourhoods. Chaos always accompanies bad weather in Egypt, raising questions about the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewerage and drainage systems. To minimise the impact of bad weather, the government closed down schools and suspended work in businesses and government offices after forecasters warned of heavy rain and flooding across much of the country until Saturday.

Late on Thursday, Cairo’s Water Authority announced it had suspended water service to the entire city because heavy rain had overwhelmed the vast sewerage system. The floods forced railway authorities to suspend train services nationwide. Power outages were also reported in several parts of the country, including Cairo.