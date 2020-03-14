Govt must ‘wake up’ to needs of future generations

LONDON: A law is needed requiring the government to test new policy proposals so they reduce harm to future generations, Lord Bird has said.

The founder of the Big Issue — a magazine sold by homeless vendors — is calling for the government to “wake up” to the unintended consequences its proposals can have on people’s wellbeing. Lord Bird said too much time is spent in Parliament “repairing the damage created by previous laws” because of short-term thinking.

The independent crossbench peer has introduced the Wellbeing of Future Generations Bill which would establish a commissioner to scrutinise new laws based on their impact on environmental, social, economic and cultural wellbeing.

In 2015, the Welsh Assembly passed a similar law which requires public bodies in Wales to think about the long-term impact of their decisions and to prevent persistent problems such as poverty, health inequalities and climate change.

Speaking in support of his Bill, Lord Bird said: “As I came into the House of Lords today, I saw over in the corner of the station many, many people — probably about 10 or 12 of them — who were destitute.

“If you were to analyse the reasons why they are destitute you will probably find that many of the reasons they are destitute is because at some time, some law, some government intervention actually removed their wellbeing, reduced their ability to function in society and in fact end up there as a fact of the laws of unintended consequences.”

Lord Bird cited the closure of mental health institutions in the 1980s as an example of where unintended consequences led to an increase in homelessness. He added: “I want a Bill where there is a commissioner that looks at the laws of unintended consequences and looks at the wellbeing of future generations, that looks at the wellbeing of those yet to be born. That prevents people from becoming the Big Issue vendor or a person sleeping in the streets.”

He added: “I would like to find a way of getting the government to wake up to the need that we can’t leave this unsustainable thing, where laws are created and then the damage is passed on to other generations.”