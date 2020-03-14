Hard Brexit preparations: Dublin warns against stockpiling groceries

DUBLIN: Irish people have been urged not to stockpile groceries, as government preparations for a hard Brexit mean supply chains will not be disrupted, the business minister has said.

Heather Humphreys reiterated her call for the public to stop stockpiling, saying it could be disruptive and have an impact on the most vulnerable in society.

Speaking at a government press briefing on Covid-19 on Friday, Humphreys said she held a meeting on Friday with major retailers on handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

“They remain confident that we have sufficient supply to meet demand. I want to be very clear — people do not need to stockpile. Supermarkets and shops will remain open. Stockpiling will cause problems so please don’t do it.

“In fact we have never been in a stronger position to deal with this, due to our preparations for a hard Brexit. If people go out and buy products that they don’t need and they stockpile them, then they are going to cause a problem and that is going to have a negative impact on others, including vulnerable people.”

Meanwhile, Irish police are maximising numbers in preparation for the potential impact of coronavirus.

Senior gardai are being asked to delay their retirement while hundreds of Garda students will next week be attested. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the force is making sure it has enough numbers to “cope with whatever situation we may see in the future”.

A number of measures have been announced, including a contingency roster which will go into effect from Monday, while annual leave will be restricted to no more than 5 per cent of a divisional workforce at any given time with effect from Friday.

Around 325 Garda students will be attested next week and deployed, Garda members working as tutors in the Garda college will be deployed to operational duties, training at the Garda college will be deferred and gardai due to retire have been asked to defer for three months. Additionally, the force has hired 210 additional vehicles and non-essential travel will not be taken.

Harris said the force is being “prudent” and “equipping our staff with measures in place to make sure that we can continue to protect society”. Taking questions from the media at Garda headquarters in Dublin, Commissioner Harris refused to speculate on how many of his staff might be affected by Covid-19. “We are in uncharted waters and so it would be wrong for me to speculate,” he said.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Mark Mellett said the army will go on “yellow alert” next week to free up people to help efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. Mellett said 80 army cadets have been drafted in to free up doctors and healthcare workers in order to help with contact tracing. He said the army could also provide transport, medical technicians and beds if necessary.