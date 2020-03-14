UK’s coronavirus advice aimed at building up ‘herd immunity’

LONDON: The UK’s chief scientific adviser said it is hoped the government’s approach to tackling coronavirus will create a “herd immunity” to the disease.

Sir Patrick Vallance said some of the social distancing measures put in place by the government, including self-isolating for seven days if symptoms develop, are “actually quite extreme”.

His comments came after former health secretary Jeremy Hunt questioned the government’s decision not to cancel large gatherings after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned many more families would “lose loved ones before their time”.

Sir Patrick told the BBC that the advice the government is following is not looking to “suppress” the disease entirely but to help create a “herd immunity in the UK” while protecting the most vulnerable from it.

Asked if there is a fear that clamping down too hard on its spread could see it return, Sir Patrick said: “That is exactly the risk you would expect from previous epidemics. If you suppress something very, very hard, when you release those measures it bounces back and it bounces back at the wrong time.

“Our aim is to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not suppress it completely; also, because the vast majority of people get a mild illness, to build up some kind of herd immunity so more people are immune to this disease and we reduce the transmission, at the same time we protect those who are most vulnerable to it. Those are the key things we need to do.”

Hunt, chairman of the House of Commons Health select committee, was asked on BBC Newsnight what he thought about the decision not to cancel large gatherings, and he said: “I think it is surprising and concerning that we’re not doing any of it at all when we have just four weeks before we get to the stage that Italy is at.

“You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people catching the virus.” Hunt said the UK is in a “national emergency” and that many people “will be surprised and concerned” that the UK is not moving sooner.

The UK government said it would not move to close schools yet as the evidence for its effectiveness is lacking, though this will be kept under review. Sir Patrick said school closures now would see educational establishments shut down for “many months”.

He told LBC: “Because of the nature of this disease and the way it spreads and its duration, we would have to close schools for many months, not just a few weeks. Schools would need to be shut for a very prolonged period. Children, of course, aren’t going to separate for long periods, they are going to go and do other things together. And they may go and stay with grandma, one of those in the most vulnerable group.”

Johnson has said the latest government approach is aimed at protecting the elderly and those most vulnerable to the disease, but said precautions would mean severe disruption across the country “for many months”.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 people in the UK are thought to be infected with Covid-19 already.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the peak of the outbreak is most likely still 10 to 14 weeks away. He said it is feared people will become “fatigued” by more stringent measures if they are brought in too soon and therefore they would lose their maximum effect.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK rose to 596 while the death toll in British hospitals is 10.