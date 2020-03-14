tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Said Rahman, father of the bureau chief of a daily newspaper, Said Alam Khan, breathed his last on Friday after a protracted ailment.
His funeral was offered the same day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. His rasm-e-qul would be offered at Mohallah Umer Khankhel, Kohi Barmol village in the Mardan district. The deceased was also the father of Said Ali Khan, Iftikhar Alam and Abid Ali.
