Obituary

PESHAWAR: Said Rahman, father of the bureau chief of a daily newspaper, Said Alam Khan, breathed his last on Friday after a protracted ailment.

His funeral was offered the same day and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. His rasm-e-qul would be offered at Mohallah Umer Khankhel, Kohi Barmol village in the Mardan district. The deceased was also the father of Said Ali Khan, Iftikhar Alam and Abid Ali.